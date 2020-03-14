PUSD schools to remain open at this time

As schools across the state and nation are closing in response to the threat of COVID-19, the Plumas Unified School District administration discussed the situation with its governing board, and will adhere to information provided by the CDC and not close schools at this time.

PUSD Superintendent Terry Oestreich sent a letter to families and staff this afternoon, Saturday, March 14, to make the announcement. In making the decision, Oestreich cited the following from the CDC: Closing schools early in the spread of disease for a short time (e.g. two weeks) will be unlikely to stem the spread of disease or prevent impact on the healthcare system, while causing significant disruption for families, schools, and those who may be responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings. It may also create an impact on older adults who care for grandchildren. Waiting to enact school closures until at the correct time in the epidemic (e.g. later in the spread of the disease) combined with other social distancing interventions allows for optimal impact despite disruption.

This decision has been made under the current situation, but could change if circumstances warrant.

The district previously announced that it has canceled all nonessential out-of-county travel, assemblies and other gatherings.