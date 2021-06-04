Outside, with COVID protocols in place, Quincy Elementary school fifth-graders performed the play “We Come from Everywhere." Photo submitted
QES fifth-grade play highlights the country’s diversity

Quincy Elementary school fifth-graders performed the play “We Come from Everywhere” celebrating this country’s origins.

Students in Mrs. Lemnah’s and Mr. Trujillo’s classes gave two  performances for the student body and two evening performances for parents. The play tells the story of how immigrants from around the world have come to build our country, as well as the story of the native peoples who inhabited it first.

Principal Hollister commented, “This performance was valuable in teaching many lessons; not only the performing arts and history, but it also taught the value of diversity and inclusion.  We are all grateful to Mrs. Lemnah and Mr. Trujillo for bringing this opportunity to our students. We are also grateful to the students, teachers, and parents who demonstrated amazing flexibility and perseverance in order to bring performing arts back to school.”

With Covid restrictions in place, the play was performed outside in the heat with social distancing and masking.

A scene from Quincy Elementary school’s fifth-grade play “We Come from Everywhere.”

