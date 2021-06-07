News 

QHS holds prom “Under the Stars”

Editor
Jason Cottle and ReAnna Weaver are the 2021 Prom King and Queen. Photo by Sabrina Swan

The gardens at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds provided the backdrop for the Quincy High School prom with a theme of “Under the Stars” on Sunday night June 6.

Last year’s prom was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, and though this year the event was allowed to proceed, it was held with some changes. The usual venue – the Plumas County Courthouse — was eschewed in favor of the outdoor venue at the fairgrounds. The grand march was held at 6 p.m. and live-streamed via Facebook for those who couldn’t attend in person.

The prom goers arrived via trucks and convertibles to ensure the entire event was held in the open air. They walked the red carpet from their vehicles to the gazebo, which provided a picture-taking backdrop.

During the dance, Seniors Jason Cottle and Reanna Weaver were crowned Prom King and Queen.

Refreshments were safely prepared by the high school culinary class.

Quincy High School students and their dates pose for a group prom photo Sunday, June 6. Photo by Lisa Kelly
The Quincy High School seniors who attended prom, posed for a photo together. Photo by Lisa Kelly
After a year’s hiatus, Quincy High School celebrate prom at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds. Photo by Holly Buus

