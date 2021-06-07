QHS holds prom “Under the Stars”

The gardens at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds provided the backdrop for the Quincy High School prom with a theme of “Under the Stars” on Sunday night June 6.

Last year’s prom was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, and though this year the event was allowed to proceed, it was held with some changes. The usual venue – the Plumas County Courthouse — was eschewed in favor of the outdoor venue at the fairgrounds. The grand march was held at 6 p.m. and live-streamed via Facebook for those who couldn’t attend in person.

The prom goers arrived via trucks and convertibles to ensure the entire event was held in the open air. They walked the red carpet from their vehicles to the gazebo, which provided a picture-taking backdrop.

During the dance, Seniors Jason Cottle and Reanna Weaver were crowned Prom King and Queen.

Refreshments were safely prepared by the high school culinary class.