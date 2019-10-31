Thursday, October 31, 2019
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
News 

QHS principal announces she’s leaving — today

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Quincy High School Principal Erin Mongiello announced that she was leaving her position effective today, Oct. 31. In a letter that she addressed to the students and their families, she wrote: “I’ve been presented with the opportunity to step back and re-evaluate some changes in my life which result in me leaving QJSHS effective today, and when I return on January 4, 2020, I will potentially be exploring a new opportunity as a vice principal leading student supports on the Greenville campuses.  This has not been an easy decision, but I am truly excited for the opportunity to continue to serve students and teachers in a new and meaningful way.”

It was announced that Kristy Warren, the Plumas Unified School District’s director of curriculum, will serve as interim principal while a search is underway to replace Mongiello.

