News 

QHS seniors visit elementary school campuses

Editor

Quincy High School seniors took some time after graduation practice to visit elementary school students on the Alder Street and Pioneer campuses.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m. at the Joe Brennan Stadium at Feather River College. Attendance is limited to family. According to the guidelines, each student will be given 10 tickets and family groups will sit six feet away from other families. Masks are to be worn except for when taking photos.

Quincy High School seniors pose with elementary school students at the Pioneer Campus. Photo submitted

Related Posts

Plumas Eureka State Park Association calls for volunteers

Lauren

The Plumas Eureka Start Park Association, or PESPA, is actively recruiting volunteers that would like to serve as docents at…

Fiftieth annual Graeagle Arts and Crafts Fair returns in July

Lauren

The 50th annual Graeagle Great American Arts and Crafts Fair will be coming to the town park in Graeagle on…

Prepare for temporary bridge closures

Editor

Plumas County Public Works will be providing traffic control and temporary bridge closures for Caltrans Inspections June 22-23.  The specific…

Victim in yesterday’s fatal crash identified

Editor

The California Highway Patrol has released more details about yesterday’s accident on Highway 70 that claimed the life of one…

Fire response leads to discovery of deceased victim in a vehicle

Editor

By Lassen News staff Human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle Sunday after crews responded to the area for…

CHP to focus on Highway 395 thru Plumas and Lassen counties on June 9

Editor

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division, having jurisdiction over the major Highway 395 in northern California, will be conducting…