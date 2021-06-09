QHS seniors visit elementary school campuses

Quincy High School seniors took some time after graduation practice to visit elementary school students on the Alder Street and Pioneer campuses.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 11, at 5 p.m. at the Joe Brennan Stadium at Feather River College. Attendance is limited to family. According to the guidelines, each student will be given 10 tickets and family groups will sit six feet away from other families. Masks are to be worn except for when taking photos.