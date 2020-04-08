Quincy blood drive April 14

Calling all donors! Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) is holding a community blood drive on Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 5 p.m. at the LDS Church on the corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane.

“To make an appointment, call or text (530) 949-6359 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use the sponsor code: QHS.

Donors should eat a solid meal before giving blood, drink plenty of water and

must show their I.D. to donate.

Hospital patients in need are blessed to have the full support of the Quincy community during these unprecedented times.

The need for blood is greater than ever. While Coronavirus patients don’t need blood, trauma, cancer and surgery patients still do.

Donating blood is safe. So it is extremely important for healthy people to continue to give blood.

Here’s what Vitalant is doing to protect donors:

• Social Distancing: book an appointment, by calling (530) 949-6359 or visit www.bloodhero.com enter sponsor code: QHS.

• Staff wear gloves and personal protective gear; they wipe down donor-touched areas often and after every collection using a disinfectant.

•Only healthy people are encouraged to come give blood.

• People who meet certain travel and other at-risk criteria for coronavirus infection are deferred ahead of time from donating.

Quincy Blood Drive

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

12 – 5 p.m.

55 Bellamy Lane, Quincy