Quincy boil notice lifted!

The water boil notice that has been in effect since Wednesday, June 5, for west Quincy water customers has been lifted. After extensive testing in conjunction with the state, The American Valley Community Services District said the water, which had been contaminated with cloriform and E.Coli bacteria, is now safe to drink and alerted customers via a reverse 911 call.

In looking for the source of the contamination, services district officials determined that vandals had damaged a water line and it’s thought that the contamination entered that portion of the line following a heavy downpour Monday evening, June 3. The line has since been repaired. (See a more comprehensive article in next week’s newspaper that explains what has been done to reinforce that portion of the system.) Once the contamination was identified, the services district treated the system with chlorine. Then performed a series of mandated tests over several days to confirm that the treatment was effective.