Quincy celebrates National Day of Prayer at noon May 6 in the plaza

A gathering to acknowledge the National Day of Prayer will be held in Dame Shirley Plaza on Thursday, May 6, from noon-12:30 p.m.

The Quincy community is invited to attend this 30-minute service. Local churches are inviting members, and John Sturley from the Springs of Hope will be officiating.

Ron Trumbo has again volunteered his sound equipment as he has for many years. There will be an open mic during which pastors and others are encouraged to voice prayers.

Previously the well attended gathering was held on the courthouse steps. Last year the venue was held behind the courthouse due to covid. Several still attended, keeping to covid restrictions, sang patriotic songs and prayed about the life-threatening pandemic, and wisdom for national, state, and local officials.

Please feel free to invite a friend and bring a lawn chair so you can feel comfortable to social distance, wearing your mask.