Quincy Chamber announces 9th annual Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-Off

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced that the 9th Annual Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-Off will proceed this year, albeit a little bit differently.

Lucio’s, The Knook, Quintopia Brewing Co and Quincy Provisions are all participating.

The Chili Cook-Off starts on Friday, Feb. 5, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 6. To place your vote, purchase the chili masterpiece from the restaurant of your choice on either of these dates (Note: Quincy Provisions is not open on Saturday, Feb. 6). The restaurant with the highest VOLUME of sales is the winner of “a super-ginormous trophy and some gnarly bragging rights!”

Tune in to the Chamber’s Facebook page @QuincyCAChamberofCommerce starting on Monday, Jan. 25, as each restaurant has prepared an “awesome commercial” for you to enjoy and to help you in making your choice.

The winner will be announced the week of Feb. 8.