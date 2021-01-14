Quincy Chamber wants your help with the Groundhog Fever Festival video
The Sparkle video turned out to be such a hit, that the chamber would like the public to participate in this one as well.
First there is the MUSTACHE CONTEST. Anyone can enter … but who will be the BIG winner? Your mustache can be real or fake (really? A FAKE mustache? Why yes!). The contest is open to adults AND kids, so get creative and have fun!
Submit a photo of your face with your infamous stache to [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 (that’s only a week away!). All photos will be displayed on the chamber’s Facebook page @QuincyCAChamberofCommerce and the photo with the most “Likes” wins!
Not interested in facial hair? The chamber challenges YOU to come up with a fun contest of your own! The competition must be between your household members, co-workers OR done outside and meet social distancing requirements. Do you have an arm-wrestling state champ in your house? How about a thumb-wrestling queen? Can you balance a spoon on your nose for two full minutes? Have your own pie-eating contest! Whatever it is, make it fun, creative, quirky and zany (but not dangerous!) Take a video of the contest and we might use it in our Groundhog Fever Festival video! Video length must be no more than two minutes. Email the chamber at [email protected] and you’ll receive a DropBox link to submit your video. Video submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 29.
Own or run a restaurant? You should have received an invitation to participate in the Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-off by now! Be sure to call (530) 394-0541 by TOMORROW (Jan. 15) if you’re interested in participating or need more information.