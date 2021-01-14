Quincy Chamber wants your help with the Groundhog Fever Festival video

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced that the Groundhog Fever Festival video is coming along! “We will be announcing our new Honorary Mayor, showing off some of Chuck’s greatest moments, and more!”

The Sparkle video turned out to be such a hit, that the chamber would like the public to participate in this one as well.

First there is the MUSTACHE CONTEST. Anyone can enter … but who will be the BIG winner? Your mustache can be real or fake (really? A FAKE mustache? Why yes!). The contest is open to adults AND kids, so get creative and have fun!

Submit a photo of your face with your infamous stache to [email protected] before 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 (that’s only a week away!). All photos will be displayed on the chamber’s Facebook page @QuincyCAChamberofCommerce and the photo with the most “Likes” wins!

Not interested in facial hair? The chamber challenges YOU to come up with a fun contest of your own! The competition must be between your household members, co-workers OR done outside and meet social distancing requirements. Do you have an arm-wrestling state champ in your house? How about a thumb-wrestling queen? Can you balance a spoon on your nose for two full minutes? Have your own pie-eating contest! Whatever it is, make it fun, creative, quirky and zany (but not dangerous!) Take a video of the contest and we might use it in our Groundhog Fever Festival video! Video length must be no more than two minutes. Email the chamber at [email protected] and you’ll receive a DropBox link to submit your video. Video submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 29.

Own or run a restaurant? You should have received an invitation to participate in the Groundhog Fever Festival Chili Cook-off by now! Be sure to call (530) 394-0541 by TOMORROW (Jan. 15) if you’re interested in participating or need more information.