The Quincy Community Suppers will be canceled for the next three weeks: March 18 and 25, and April 1, to adhere to guidelines issued by the local and state health agencies as they pertain to community gatherings.

“We think it’s the best thing to do at this time,” said organizer Angela Elliott. “This is temporary; we are trying to figure it out.”

The popular community supper is held every Wednesday and is hosted by various community groups.