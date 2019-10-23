Quincy filmmaker conquers Peruvian peaks in ‘Never Ride Alone’ showing Nov. 6

The scene opens on a lone racer, dirt biking up rocky cliffs in the Andes of Peru with sheer dizzying drop-offs skirting his wild climb to the peaks. He slips, skids and tumbles at times. It’s a nerve-rattling ascent that leaves viewers cringing and breathless. Will he make it?

“This is how I live and likely how I will die,” says the rider’s voiceover, and that’s just the trailer.

On Nov. 6 at the Town Hall Theatre in downtown Quincy, Plumas County movie fans and outdoor enthusiasts can meet returning Lost Sierra off-highway rider Scott Englund whose 76-minute show “Never Ride Alone” is earning film festival acclaim across the West.

The screening is sponsored by Plumas Arts.

Discovering dirt biking thrills

Englund was raised in Butte Valley, went to Concow School and spent a lot of his youth enjoying the outdoors in Plumas County. Bucks Lake Christmas tree outings were some favorite times. He started dirt biking when he went to college in San Diego in the 1990s. Later, finishing his education in Idaho, he was drawn to that state for the outdoor adventure possibilities. Hard-enduro dirt biking was a natural outgrowth of his passion for the sport.

“It’s rugged and exhilarating,” Englund says, explaining his love of the off-highway-vehicle (OHV) sport. “That’s why people pay to do it. It’s exploded over the last five to six years outside the U.S., especially in Europe, South America and Eastern Bloc countries. Hard-enduro attracts riders from all over the world.”

Englund should know, he’s an expert expedition leader who recently joined the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship team as their Pro Trail Crew Moto Ambassador where he will help develop the moto-OHV part of the stewardship’s program.

“My goal is to help people understand how our world-class, multi-use trails work, how they were established and paid for,” Englund said, explaining that OHV use has funded trail development in large part, making them accessible for mountain biking, hiking and many other uses.

He’s a passionate man, wholly dedicated to the art and thrill of his sport, which differs from other exciting dirt biking events like moto-cross that takes place on closed outdoor tracks and super-cross that is held indoors in stadiums.

“I love to explore and ride dirt bikes, but those aren’t about riding on a trail through a forest like at the base of Mt. Hough,” Englund observes. “Enduro is where you ride over rocks and streams, on single-pack dirt alpaca trails (in Peru) and sometimes you carry your bike.”

Making his first movie

The full-length feature film chronicles Englund’s drive to conquer ever-higher reaches of the Andean Mountain Range that averages 13,000 feet. Only the Himalayas are higher.

In many ways, his adventure is a testimony to “kids, don’t try this at home,” and the two things that didn’t happen in his life, yet they brought him to a point of making the documentary.

First, he had discovered a trail in Peru that captivated him and he had explored both ends of it but never found a way to actually cross it all the way. It was just too difficult.

Second, friends from his college days had a plan.

“Back in 2007, we’d spent 18 months training for the Baja 1,000,” Englund recalls. “That was one of those life-changing events.”

In 2017, his Baja racing buddies decided to do a 10-year reunion and make a film together. They had the skills and wanted to document an epic trip from the jungles of Peru through the Andean Mountains, the longest continental mountain range in the world, to the Pacific Ocean.

Unfortunately, the trip didn’t come together, but it ignited a dream in Englund to become a filmmaker himself and making “Never Ride Alone” became his backup plan. Of course, his buddies appear in the film.

“I’m super passionate about seeing what’s around the corner and over the next ridge,” Englund says. “Deep down in me is this desire to do that. So I wanted to do this 40- to 45-mile impossible trail, honestly thinking I wasn’t going to make it, and I had to do the filming, too.”

It evolved into a two-year project. Englund taught himself as he went, practicing making efficient shots. He poured his energy into it and the focus of the film is on his training and finishing that route.

“When I started out, I knew it was kind of a pipe dream,” he says now, “but I thought I’d have a cool motorcycle film at the end of it all.”

The path to Peru

Englund’s journey to Peru began in an interesting way. After a successful 13-year career in insurance and financial consulting in Idaho, he had a chance to do something really big with his life.

It was 2009 and Scott and his wife Teri took their two daughters, Emma who was 6 and Kayle who was 9, and moved to Arequipa, Peru, to work on a multi-faceted project for the Church of the Nazarene.

For over a year and a half, Englund supervised 1,200 volunteers to create medical clinics, construct building projects and offer sports events. When his work was complete, the Englund family didn’t want to leave South America. They loved it there.

“We’d survived the culture shock,” he laughs now, “learned Spanish and how to buy milk at the store. So we opened The Meeting Place Café in the heart of Cusco, where Machu Picchu is.”

They ran the restaurant for almost seven years as an all-volunteer social enterprise, paying three cooks and operating with donated labor for the rest, giving all of the profits away to local organizations.

“It was a blast to be able to do that, it was a cool way to live,” Englund recalls.

His business acumen accumulated along the way and the friends and connections he developed led him to create another social enterprise, hard-enduro dirt bike tours in the Andes Mountains. Those Baja 1,000 racing buddies were key, as well.

“I’d been in dirt biking for a lot of years and these guys got me into it,” Englund says.

The entrepreneur just celebrated his 48th birthday and he chuckles about the impact of dirt biking on his body.

“There are lots of bumps and bruises, it’s the nature of the sport,” he says. “Hardly anyone my age has gotten this far still intact and able to enjoy the sport. But none of my customers died!”

Driven to explore the heights

In Peru, Teri knew Scott was miserable when he wasn’t out in the heights pursuing what he loved. He says the risks are always present and she used to bite her lip with worry that he might not come home.

“She knows it’s my passion,” the rider says in quiet appreciation of his wife’s understanding. “Making this solo documentary, most of the time, I didn’t have anyone to ride with except sometimes my tour customers. So I pretty much had to do it by myself, which breaks the cardinal rule of dirt biking — never ride alone.”

But to achieve what he envisioned and wanted to do, he says he had to go, and “the juxtaposition of those things is a big part of the movie.”

Meet the director Nov. 6

During the screening of his solo-documentary film in Quincy two weeks from now, Englund will hold a director’s Q-and-A session. The audience is sure to have a lot of questions and though the project has already been shown in other locations, including locally in Sacramento and Colfax, this time it’s different because he is back at home.

“Never Ride Alone” was selected for the 2018 Care Film Festival in the Midwest, where it became a finalist.

At the 2018 Portland International Motorcycle Film Festival, he won the audience-choice award and was a little surprised.

“Teri and I were there and mine was one of four finalists, the last film to be shown,” Englund recalls. “There were 400 bikers in the audience and I was worried they might throw beer cans. But people were glued to the screen right off the bat, they were cheering! I hoped they would like it and all of that was a bonus.”

Coming home to the Lost Sierra

It was a busy year, but in 2018, Scott and Teri also decided to move back home and be closer to their folks. They looked around Almanor, Downieville and Nevada City. Downtown Quincy won out, hands down.

“We are absolutely loving it!” the filmmaker says.

Teri is teaching third grade at the Plumas Christian School, Emma’s a senior at Quincy Junior-Senior High School and Kayle is a sophomore at Feather River College.

“We were satisfied, we’d seen the world and raised our kids in a different culture, we knew another language,” Englund says, adding that it’s still a bit strange being back in America. “We’re feeling a little mix of not being fully American or fully Peruvian these days.”

For example, when you get in line for something in Peru, the writer-director says you spread out horizontally along a counter.

“Here, I have to remember to stay in line (correctly) and try not to be rude,” Englund laughs. “If you waited in Peru like we do here, you’d never get served! Oh, and in a parking lot, you ALWAYS let the other cars go by. You’d get killed. So there I am at the Safeway waving and motioning to other drivers, ‘You go, no you go!’”

And in Peru, everybody greets each other with a cheek kiss so you reach in. Now people are reacting to me like oh, this guy’s weird! So many little things, I could go on all day.”

It’s easy to see why Plumas County is glad to welcome the Englunds home. Don’t miss this breathtaking film and a chance to hear more of Scott’s adventures. Tickets are $10. For information, call Plumas Arts at 283-3402.

