Quincy Fire Protection District’s preliminary budget available
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire
Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and wages,
(2) Services and supplies, and (3) Fixed assets, which preliminary budget can be
inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 am and
5:00 pm and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the
Feather River Bulletin Conference Room on 07/08/2021 at the hour of 7:30 am for
the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said
District at which time and place any interested citizen may appear and be heard
regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the
inclusion of any additional items.