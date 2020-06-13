Quincy High celebrates 41 graduates

As rain clouds gathered and “Pomp and Circumstance” played over loudspeakers at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds on June 12, carloads of well wishers carried Quincy High School’s (QHS) 41 graduates around the racetrack to their designated and socially distanced seats on the center green.

Congratulatory balloons, honking horns and shouts of love and pride filled the stadium while the QHS Class of 2020, arrayed in a sea of red, white and blue gowns, took their official places to graduate with honor, strength and a sense of community they will always value.

Joined by many school administrators and District Trustees Leslie Edlund and Dwight Pierson, QHS Principal Tom Brown and recent Principal Kristy Warren, Plumas Unified School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, welcomed the grads, families and friends to “a graduation to remember.”

Chyanne Morrison, ASB Senior Class President, served as mistress of ceremonies. Looking out at her fellow students following the national anthem, she said, “I wouldn’t want to graduate with any other class.”

Salutatorian Savannah Gay, ASB Senior Class Vice President, congratulated her 2020 classmates and told them, “Four years seemed like forever but it went by so quickly. I wouldn’t trade these memories for anything.”

Wearing a red gown and cap decorated with a basketball and the number 23 on it, Brayden McAllister stood with his parents as they placed the QHS Valedictorian medal over his head. Stepping to the stage, he commended his classmates for their achievements. McAllister talked about the long road they had come down together and the special challenges of succeeding under distance learning while the COVID-19 pandemic health response continued.

“We’re off to great places, we’re off and away!” McAllister said, smiling and referring to the popular Dr. Seuss book Oh the Places You’ll Go!

Sprinkles threatened as clouds gathered overhead and keynote speaker Jason Hawkins, a favorite teacher, delivered his remarks. He ended his comments by leading the graduates in a hearty chant of “Beat, beat Portola!” and laughter rang out.

Rain began to come down steadily as each grad approached the stage alone to accept their diplomas and pause for a photo. At the end, School Board President Edlund congratulated the Class of 2020 and asked them, “As you go forth, please continue to share those gifts you came into the world with.”