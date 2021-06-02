News 

Quincy Lions Club to host pancake breakfast June 5

Lauren

The Quincy Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast in Quincy at the Plumas County Fairgrounds Mineral Building, outside on the front patio from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5.  Proceeds raised from the community event will benefit the needs of the visually impaired in our local community.

This event is sponsored by the Quincy Lions Club in conjunction with the Sierra Cascade Street Rodders 31st Annual Show & Shine Car Show, which will also take place on the fairgrounds that same day.

Tickets for adults are $9, and tickets for children aged 3-12 are $5 each; children under the age of three are free.

