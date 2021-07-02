Quincy earned a nod by the San Francisco Chronicle as one of the top 8 small towns to visit in California, thanks in part to nearby Bucks Lake. File photo
Highlighted News 

Quincy makes list of top 8 small towns to visit in California

Editor

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Quincy is among the eight small towns in California that should be visited this summer.

The article, titled “8 Small Towns to Visit this Summer” which was released yesterday, notes that people are ready to travel following the year-plus lockdown. Chronicle staff asked travel writers around the state to help them “curate this list of eight small-town escapes where you can unplug and explore at your own pace.”

“These aren’t the hottest tourist spots of 2021,” the article read. “Here you’ll find insider guides to towns you may have never visited or even heard of.”

In selecting Quincy, the Chronicle noted its rich history, extensive bike trails, the Plumas County Museum treasures and Bucks Lake.

Rounding out the top eight are:

June Lake

Kelseyville near Clear Lake

Moss Landing near Monterey

Mount Shasta

Cambria on the Central Coast

Ferndale on the North Coast

Julian in the San Diego Mountains

To read the entire article click here.

 

Related Posts

Line holding on the Dotta Fire; now at 500 acres, 5 percent contained

Editor

The Forest Service reports this morning that the Dotta Fire is approximately 500 acres and remains 5 percent contained. Crews…

Hiding garbage in green waste could result in $10,000 fine

Editor

Residents who are putting garbage into their green waste and then leaving it in the green waste pile at local…

Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Editor

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake…

New fire restrictions go into effect July 2 on the Plumas National Forest

Editor

The Plumas National Forest released new fire use restrictions that go into effect today, July 2, through Nov. 30. The…

Free fishing day this Saturday, July 3

Editor

  The first of two 2021 Free Fishing Days in California occurs Saturday, July 3, when no sport fishing license…

July 1: Plumas Public Health announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 1, that there are three new case to report —…