Quincy makes list of top 8 small towns to visit in California
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Quincy is among the eight small towns in California that should be visited this summer.
The article, titled “8 Small Towns to Visit this Summer” which was released yesterday, notes that people are ready to travel following the year-plus lockdown. Chronicle staff asked travel writers around the state to help them “curate this list of eight small-town escapes where you can unplug and explore at your own pace.”
“These aren’t the hottest tourist spots of 2021,” the article read. “Here you’ll find insider guides to towns you may have never visited or even heard of.”
In selecting Quincy, the Chronicle noted its rich history, extensive bike trails, the Plumas County Museum treasures and Bucks Lake.
Rounding out the top eight are:
June Lake
Kelseyville near Clear Lake
Moss Landing near Monterey
Mount Shasta
Cambria on the Central Coast
Ferndale on the North Coast
Julian in the San Diego Mountains
To read the entire article click here.