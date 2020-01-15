Quincy man reported missing

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, Jorge Alfredo Morquecho Ramiro, 50, of Quincy, on Jan. 14.

Jorge Ramiro’s roommate reported him as missing when she had not heard from or seen Ramiro in several weeks. Ramiro’s cellphone and all of his personal belongings are still at his residence.

Ramiro also has not shown up for work at Cedarling restaurant in Quincy. Ramiro last spoke to his employer Jan. 2 and indicated he was in Susanville and would show up for work on Jan. 3, but never did.

Ramiro’s vehicle is also missing from his residence on American Way. The vehicle is described as a blue 2005 Ford Five Hundred with chrome accents bearing California license # 6SNB349.

Ramiro is described as 6’3” tall, 170 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes. Unknown clothing description.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the whereabouts of Ramiro. Anyone with information is urged to call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (530) 283-6300.

