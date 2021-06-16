Quincy P.E.O. – Chapter KH awards three scholarships

During the past two weeks local P.E.O. Chapter KH has awarded three $500 scholarships to high school seniors.

Sarah Grant, Quincy High School senior, was awarded the QHS Local P.E.O. Scholarship. In the fall Sarah plans to attend Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School in Sacramento, CA.

Olivia Fragiacomo and Bryanna Burger, both Portola High School seniors, were awarded the P.E.O. Local Star Scholarship and the PHS P.E.O. Local Scholarship, respectively. Olivia plans to attend UC Santa Cruz in the fall where she will major in environmental studies.Bryanna plans to attend Butte College in the fall to study prerequisites for veterinary school.

Chapter KH is very proud of these three young women’s academic achievements, extra curricular involvement and the potential they each hold for future success!

P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, whose motto is “Women Helping Women Reach For the Stars,” supports women in their educational pursuits by offering numerous scholarships and loans. It was started in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College by seven young women who had the privilege of attending college and were determined to create ways for other women to follow in their footsteps.

Since its founding, P.E.O. has grown into an international organization that has granted more than $5 million in scholarships and loans to women ranging from high school seniors and continuing education students to those in graduate and doctoral studies programs.

For more information about P.E.O. contact peointernational.org.