News 

Quincy P.E.O. – Chapter KH awards three scholarships

Editor

During the past two weeks local P.E.O. Chapter KH has awarded three $500 scholarships to high school seniors.

Sarah Grant, Quincy High School senior, was awarded the QHS Local P.E.O. Scholarship. In the fall Sarah plans to attend Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School in Sacramento, CA.


 Olivia Fragiacomo (left) and Bryanna Burger, both PHS seniors, each received a $500 scholarship. Photo submitted

Olivia Fragiacomo and Bryanna Burger, both Portola High School seniors, were awarded the P.E.O. Local Star Scholarship and the PHS P.E.O. Local Scholarship, respectively. Olivia plans to attend UC Santa Cruz in the fall where she will major in environmental studies.Bryanna plans to attend Butte College in the fall to study prerequisites for veterinary school.

Chapter KH is very proud of these three young women’s academic achievements, extra curricular involvement and the potential they each hold for future success!

P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, whose motto is “Women Helping Women Reach For the Stars,” supports women in their educational pursuits by offering numerous scholarships and loans.  It was started in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College by seven young women who had the privilege of attending college and were determined to create ways for other women to follow in their footsteps.

Since its founding, P.E.O. has grown into an international organization that has granted more than $5 million in scholarships and loans to women ranging from high school seniors and continuing education students to those in graduate and doctoral studies programs.

For more information about P.E.O. contact peointernational.org.

Scholarship winner Sarah Grant, QHS senior (middle),  poses with P.E.O. members Erica Bryant (left) and Susie Steuben (right). Photo submitted

 

Related Posts

Plumas County Sheriff backs tourism funding effort

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Despite a plea from Plumas County’s sheriff to fund opportunities in tourism to draw additional tax…

Collins Pine to close lands to public use due to fire danger

Editor

On the heels of California’s most devastating fire season ever, 2021 field conditions are exceptionally dry. Although it is only June,…

Portola kids take initiative to clean up community

Lauren

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] A local group of children recently took the initiative to go to work cleaning up the…

Fourth graders across Plumas County go fishing

Lauren

Fourth grade children across Plumas County learned to fish over the past several weeks from volunteer fishing coaches in the…

Mile High 100 bike event in Lake Almanor this Saturday, June 19

Editor

The Chester Lake Almanor Chamber of  Commerce advises residents to be on the lookout for cyclists around the Lake Almanor…

Supervisors’ vote on tourism spending serves to confuse many

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] The celebration in the Board of Supervisors’ chambers turned out to be short lived this afternoon…