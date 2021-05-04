News 

Quincy Parent Cooperative Organization to host 5K fun run May 22

Editor

The Quincy Plumas Cooperative Organization his holding a 5k Sprint into Spring Fun Run fundraiser — a fun event for the entire family.

This event will be held at the Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 a.m. (check in begins at 8:am).

Costumes are encouraged, especially among the teams, and there will be prizes for best dressed individuals and teams. Teams can consist of 2 or more people and teams of 4-6 people are eligible for the team discount. Price per person is $20 ($15 without race shirt) or $70 for a team of 4 – 6 people, children under age 2 are FREE.

Even though this is a family event, all children participating in the Fun Run MUST be accompanied by an adult. Any children arriving without an accompanying adult, will be turned away, no exceptions.

All proceeds benefit Quincy Parent Cooperative Organization which in turn funds fieldtrips, assemblies, playground equipment, supplies, and more. PCO supports Quincy Elementary School and its teachers. Registration forms can be picked up at either of the campuses – located on Pioneer and Alder streets. A registration form and flyer are also included below.

