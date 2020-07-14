Tuesday, July 14, 2020
A member of the Meadow Valley Volunteer Fire Department just happened to spot the fire as he was driving through East Quincy. He immediately began to douse the flames and soon received backup from the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department. Photo by Mike Taborski

Highlighted News 

Quick response to East Quincy Fire

Victoria Metcalf
Autumn French was just going into a nearby grocery store when she saw the smoke across the street in East Quincy. She raced over to the house and brought out the resident, Valerie Romero. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

Brian Wood, a member of the Meadow Valley Fire Department, was just driving through East Quincy when he spotted smoke billowing from the window of a cottage. He was able to grab a hose and put water on the fire until outfitted members of the Quincy Fire Department arrived.

Autumn French was just going into a nearby grocery store when she saw the smoke across the street. She raced over to the house and brought out Valerie Romero who was unharmed but shaken from the experience. Romero has lived in her East Quincy home for 19 years. She was unsure of what started the fire.

“I like helping others a lot,” French said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

