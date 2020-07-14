Quick response to East Quincy Fire

Brian Wood, a member of the Meadow Valley Fire Department, was just driving through East Quincy when he spotted smoke billowing from the window of a cottage. He was able to grab a hose and put water on the fire until outfitted members of the Quincy Fire Department arrived.

Autumn French was just going into a nearby grocery store when she saw the smoke across the street. She raced over to the house and brought out Valerie Romero who was unharmed but shaken from the experience. Romero has lived in her East Quincy home for 19 years. She was unsure of what started the fire.

“I like helping others a lot,” French said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.