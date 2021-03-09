Quincy Rite Aid offers vaccination option-register online

By Debra Moore

Plumas County residents have another option to obtain the coronavirus vaccine – Rite Aid in Quincy. But don’t call the store; all requests for vaccination appointments must be completed online.

Chris Savarese, director of Public Relations for the nationwide pharmacy/retailer, said that 1,200 stores across the country have been designated as vaccine providers. It’s part of the federal government’s effort to vaccinate more individuals as quickly as possible. According to Savarese, Rite Aid received nearly 200,000 doses in its original allotment to disburse between the locations.

“Some do 20 appointments per day or 100 per week; others do 40 appointments per day or 200 per week,” Savarese said.

He explained that individuals must register on the website to be vaccinated at a specific store, and when they meet eligibility requirements they will be able to make an appointment. “There’s a specific schedule link for each state,” Savarese said of the website. Registrants will be invited to make an appointment if the criteria is met and there is vaccine available. The site keeps pace with the state’s eligibility criteria.

On social media this weekend, one Quincy resident indicated that Rite Aid had contacted him to offer the vaccine. When asked about that situation, Savarese said that there is a protocol whereby each store keeps a list of customers that meet eligibility based on the store’s own data. “Pharmacists have the technology to know which customers would be eligible,” he said.

Savarase reiterated that to schedule an appointment, one must register on the Rite Aid website. If anyone tries to call the local pharmacy, there is a message that directs customers to the website as well as to a list of frequently asked questions.

