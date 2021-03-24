Quincy Rotary secures grant to aid elementary schools

The Quincy Rotary Club has received a $3,300 matching grant from the service club’s District 5190 awards program to purchase supplies and clothing for a program called Rotary Closets.

The club has opened two sites, one at Quincy Elementary and the other at Pioneer Elementary and has extended invitations to teachers at the Charter and Christian schools to participate as well.

To stock the Closets, Rotary members have been working closely with the principals and district personnel to identify the unique needs of their students along with finding specific locations at each school to house and distribute the merchandise.

“The financial stress of COVID-19 has impacted our community in so many ways. The Closet allows teachers to have access to student school supplies, personal hygiene items, and clothing that includes backpacks, jackets, rain gear, rain and snow boots, gloves, hats and socks,” said Rotary coordinator Dwight Pierson.

He said they still need more of the items mentioned donated, either new or slightly used, in addition to cash donations that will be used towards future matching grants for this special program.

To donate cash or items, contact Pierson at [email protected] or call 641-583-0744.