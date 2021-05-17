Quincy softball thanks Sierra Pacific for new uniforms

Related Posts
Fish and Wildlife lauds governor’s budget increases
Govenor Gavin Newsom introduced his California Comeback Plan on May 14 which includes significant fiscal resources aimed to protect California’s…
Eastern Plumas Recreation District to hold meeting May 19
Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] As a reminder to locals, the Eastern Plumas Recreation District invites all to join a meeting on…
Plumas entities invited to apply for $400,000 in funding through RAC
Project applications are available for funding consideration by the Butte and Plumas Resource Advisory Committees (RAC) and the Plumas National…
Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen present scholarships
The Plumas-Sierra CattleWomen have been very busy planning events and honoring local students, recently conducting a board meeting and scholarship…
Plumas National Forest announces opening dates for some campgrounds
The Plumas National Forest announced that campgrounds on the Feather River Ranger District will open in a staggered fashion as…
Graphs chart state and local COVID cases
Lake Almanor’s Dale Knutsen has been tracking coronavirus cases both in the state and Plumas County, and providing weekly graphs…