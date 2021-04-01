 Quincy Soroptimists accepting Violet Richardson Service Award applications

Soroptimist International of Quincy, an international volunteer organization for women, is seeking applicants for its recognition program targeted to young women who make the community and world a better place. The Violet Richardson Service Award honors high school women, grades 9 through 12, for volunteer action such as fighting drugs, crime and violence, cleaning up the environment, changing attitudes such as bulling, working to end discrimination and poverty. This award is open to any young woman in grades 9-12 who attends high school in Quincy or Portola.

“As a volunteer service organization for women, Soroptimist believes that by acknowledging young women’s volunteer involvement now, they will grow up to be vital, active members of the community,” said Billie Bequette, past president of the Quincy club.

Soroptimist International of Quincy will award the 2021 winner, $250.

Applications for the award program are available at Quincy or Portola high schools or by contacting Billie Bequette at 530-283-0957 or [email protected] Applications must be received by Soroptimist International of Quincy by Wednesday, May 8. Applications are available in a writable file and may be e-mailed to Billie Bequette.

The service award is named after Violet Richardson, the founder and president of the first Soroptimist Club in 1921. Richardson believed in personal responsibility and the motto: “It’s what you do that counts.” She lived her life accordingly, as an active member in her community who was committed to creating opportunities for girls and young women. Soroptimist established this award to honor the memory of this unique woman and her dedication to volunteer action.

Founded in 1942, Soroptimist International of Quincy is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas. One of its major programs, the Live Your Dream Award, provides cash grants for women seeking to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training.

Since 1972, the award-winning program has disbursed more than $25 million to tens of thousands of women, helping them achieve their educational

goals. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization, relies on donations to support its programs.