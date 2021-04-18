The Quincy tennis team members are, from left standing, Quinn McMichael, Tristan McMichael, Nick Caiazzo, Eli Allred. In front from left, Emmy Allred, head tennis coach Sara Gallagher, and Sabina Winter. Not pictured: Sabrina Walmer. Photo by Mari Erin Roth
Sports 

Quincy tennis team takes to the courts

Editor

Mari Erin Roth

[email protected]

The Quincy High School tennis team has been warming up for a series of matches with Downieville and Paradise for the 2021 season. The first two matches versus each are in Quincy at the end of April. Then the team travels to Paradise on Cinco de Mayo, and finishes the series May 10 with Downieville in Quincy.
The weather has totally cooperated for afternoon practices with hardly a drop of rain falling on the courts. Head coach Sara Gallagher is new to the Quincy coaching staff, but brings an abundance of experience in the game and has been seen on local courts since her move to the area a few years ago.
“I love the game and it is an honor and a pleasure to work with these young athletes at QHS,” said coach Gallagher. There are plans in the work for a community tournament to be announced at a later date.

Related Posts

Tigers hold tight to the rival trophy

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Tiger/Trojan rivalry trophy has been passed back and forth between Quincy and Portola High…

Mountain bike team releases latest information

Editor

The Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team is open to any sixth- through 12th-grader in Plumas County. Following is their…

The official challenge – more are needed

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The season of sports has never seen a year like 2021 as all sports clamor…

Softball play resumes in Plumas County

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lady softball players stepped onto the field April 13 in Quincy as the Portola Tigers came…

Greenville Varsity challenges Portola JV — ends in tie

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Greenville Division 6 varsity football team challenged the Portola Division 5 Junior Varsity boys…

Portola Tigers on a winning streak

Editor

The Portola football team is mowing through the competition. The Tigers most recent victory took place April 9 at Portola…