Quincy Weather Summary July 2, 2021
Quincy Weather June 25 – July 2, 2021
Compiled By Ron Trumbo
Date Hi Lo Rain/Snow (Inches)
June 25 93 54 0.05
June 26 99 55 0.0
June 27 104 58 0.0
June 28 104 58 0.0
June 29 100 56 0.0
June 30 96 59 0.0
June Avg. Hi: 89.07 Avg. Low: 49.46.
Precip total for June: 0.13 inch
Season Totals: (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)
Snow 31 inches; Precipitation: 20.03 inches
July 1 94 56 0.0
July 2 — 54 0.0
Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2021)
Snow 0.0 inches; Precipitation: 0.0 inches