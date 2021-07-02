Weekly Temperatures 

Quincy Weather Summary July 2, 2021

Submitted

Quincy Weather June 25 – July 2, 2021

Compiled By Ron Trumbo

Date                  Hi         Lo         Rain/Snow (Inches)

June 25                93         54         0.05

June 26                99         55         0.0

June 27              104         58         0.0

June 28             104          58         0.0

June 29             100          56         0.0

June 30               96          59         0.0

June Avg. Hi: 89.07     Avg. Low: 49.46.

Precip total for June: 0.13 inch

Season Totals: (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)

Snow 31 inches; Precipitation: 20.03 inches

July 1         94          56         0.0

July 2         —         54         0.0

Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2021)

Snow 0.0 inches; Precipitation: 0.0 inches

Related Posts

Quincy Weather Summary June 25

Submitted

Quincy Weather June 18-25, 2021 Compiled By Ron Trumbo Date                  Hi         Lo         Rain/Snow (Inches) June 18         99         47         0.0…

Quincy Weather Summary June 18, 2021

Submitted

Quincy Weather June 11 – June 18, 2021 Compiled By Ron Trumbo  Date            Hi            Lo            Rain – Snow (Inches) June…

Quincy Weather Summary June 11, 2021

Submitted

Quincy Weather June 4 – June 11, 2021 Compiled By Ron Trumbo  Date            Hi            Lo            Rain – Snow (Inches) June…

Quincy Weather Summary June 4, 2021

Submitted

Quincy Weather May 28 – June 4, 2021 Compiled By Ron Trumbo  Date            Hi            Lo            Rain – Snow (Inches) May…

Lake Almanor weather continued warm and dry in May

Editor

By Dale Knutsen Special to Plumas News May temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin continued the recent pattern of running…

Quincy Weather Summary May 28, 2021

Submitted

 Quincy Weather May 22 – May 28, 2021 Compiled By Ron Trumbo  Date            Hi            Lo            Rain – Snow (Inches) May…