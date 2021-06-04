Weekly Temperatures 

Quincy Weather Summary June 4, 2021

Submitted

Quincy Weather

May 28 – June 4, 2021

Compiled By Ron Trumbo

 Date            Hi            Lo            Rain – Snow (Inches)

May 28……….. 83……….. 42……….. 0.0

May 29……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0

May 30……….. 90……….. 44……….. 0.0

May 31……….. 94……….. 46……….. 0.0

May avg. hi: 76.44; low 39.26. Precip total for May: .08 inch.

June 1……….. 96……….. 49……….. 0.0

June 2……….. 98……….. 52……….. 0.0

June 3……….. 96……….. 51……….. 0.0

June 4……….. —……….. 50……….. 0.0

Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)

Snow 31 inches

Precipitation: 19.90 inches

