Quincy Weather Summary June 4, 2021
Quincy Weather
May 28 – June 4, 2021
Compiled By Ron Trumbo
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches)
May 28……….. 83……….. 42……….. 0.0
May 29……….. 88……….. 46……….. 0.0
May 30……….. 90……….. 44……….. 0.0
May 31……….. 94……….. 46……….. 0.0
May avg. hi: 76.44; low 39.26. Precip total for May: .08 inch.
June 1……….. 96……….. 49……….. 0.0
June 2……….. 98……….. 52……….. 0.0
June 3……….. 96……….. 51……….. 0.0
June 4……….. —……….. 50……….. 0.0
Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)
Snow 31 inches
Precipitation: 19.90 inches