Quincy Weather Summary March 5, 2021
Quincy Weather
Feb. 26–March 5, 2021
Compiled By Ron Trumbo
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches)
Feb. 26……….. 57……….. 20……….. 0.0
Feb. 27……….. 53……….. 21……….. .0.0
Feb. 28……….. 61……….. 20……….. 0.0
February avg. hi: 51.85; low 25.15; precip for the month: 3.04 inches and a trace of snow.
March 1……….. 60……….. 21……….. 0.0
March 2……….. 63……….. 22……….. 0.0
March 3……….. 64……….. 24……….. 0.0
March 4……….. 61……….. 24……….. 0.0
March 5……….. —……….. 23……….. 0.0
Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)
Snow 19.5 inches
Precipitation: 15.71
Ron’s note: Yearly precipitation total by June 30, 2021, should average 44 inches. With less than 16 inches so far, it’s not looking good that we will hit the 44-inch average.