Quincy Weather Summary March 5, 2021

Quincy Weather

Feb. 26–March 5, 2021

Compiled By Ron Trumbo

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches)

Feb. 26……….. 57……….. 20……….. 0.0

Feb. 27……….. 53……….. 21……….. .0.0

Feb. 28……….. 61……….. 20……….. 0.0

February avg. hi: 51.85; low 25.15; precip for the month: 3.04 inches and a trace of snow.

March 1……….. 60……….. 21……….. 0.0

March 2……….. 63……….. 22……….. 0.0

March 3……….. 64……….. 24……….. 0.0

March 4……….. 61……….. 24……….. 0.0

March 5……….. —……….. 23……….. 0.0

Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)

Snow 19.5 inches

Precipitation: 15.71

Ron’s note: Yearly precipitation total by June 30, 2021, should average 44 inches. With less than 16 inches so far, it’s not looking good that we will hit the 44-inch average.