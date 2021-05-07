Quincy Weather Summary May 7, 2021

Quincy Weather

April 30 – May 7, 2021

Compiled By Ron Trumbo

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches)

April 30……….. 84……….. 38……….. 0.0

April avg. hi: 70.57; low 30.74;

precip total for April: .79 inches and a trace of snow.

May 1……….. 76……….. 41……….. 0.0

May 2……….. 72……….. 43……….. 0.0

May 3……….. 75……….. 35……….. 0.0

May 4……….. 80……….. 36……….. 0.0

May 5……….. 86……….. 39……….. 0.0

May 6……….. 80……….. 43……….. 0.0

May 7……….. —……….. 38……….. 0.0

Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)

Snow 31 inches

Precipitation: 19.82 inches