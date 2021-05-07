Quincy Weather Summary May 7, 2021
Quincy Weather
April 30 – May 7, 2021
Compiled By Ron Trumbo
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches)
April 30……….. 84……….. 38……….. 0.0
April avg. hi: 70.57; low 30.74;
precip total for April: .79 inches and a trace of snow.
May 1……….. 76……….. 41……….. 0.0
May 2……….. 72……….. 43……….. 0.0
May 3……….. 75……….. 35……….. 0.0
May 4……….. 80……….. 36……….. 0.0
May 5……….. 86……….. 39……….. 0.0
May 6……….. 80……….. 43……….. 0.0
May 7……….. —……….. 38……….. 0.0
Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)
Snow 31 inches
Precipitation: 19.82 inches