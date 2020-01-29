Quincy wrestlers conquer

Trojan Wrestlers traveled to the emerald coast to compete in Eureka on Jan. 18 in the 23rd annual North Coast Classic.

“This was Quincy High School’s first time at this tournament and our wrestlers represented, coming home with some medals and the outstanding light weight wrestler trophy,” said coach Russell Nickerson Sr. “We ended the weekend very strong with five of the seven wrestlers placing.”

Quincy’s lady wrestler, Aryann Simpson, took first place in the girls’ tournament. At 115 pounds, up and comer Eli Steele won first place in the junior varsity tournament.

Continuing a terrific season, Russell Nickerson Jr. again stood on the podium. This time he stood in first place at 120 pounds in the varsity tournament. Nickerson was also awarded Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler for the event.

Also in the varsity division, Devin Vert took home fifth place at 126 pounds and Kody King brought home fifth place at 152 pounds.

Next for the Trojan wrestlers was a trip to the Jason White Memorial Tournament. Varsity took place Jan. 24 and JV competed on the 25.

Chester High School is hosting the Shasta Cascade League Championships. Duals will be held this Friday, Jan. 31, and the big tournament takes place Saturday, Feb. 1.

Bouts and matches continue throughout the day with non-stop action. Both Quincy Trojan and Chester Volcano wrestlers will meet challengers from across the northern state during this big tournament.

The final competitions are nearing. Saturday, Feb. 15, is the Small School Sub Section in Alturas. This is a big event as wrestlers get ready for the final matches of the season. The North Section Masters takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22, in Redding. The last item on the schedule is the State Championships in Bakersfield on Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29.