Rain ruined the fishing, but the good times will be back this week

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth

[email protected]

Lake Davis

Before the storm the fishing was doing really well according to Jeanne Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. Traffic through the store slowed down during the rain but fishermen will return as this coming week’s weather will be perfect. “Browns and rainbows were both coming in,” said Graham. “From the bank, PowerBait or Night Crawlers. Trollers are using Needlefish, Red Dot, Baby Simon and Red Copper.” Rapala lures and black and gold are also rumored to be working.

A depth of 12-20 feet for trollers is where the fish are biting. Fly fishermen are using damsels and pre-emergers with success. “Bass are also being caught, Catfish Cove and Fairview,” said Jeanne.

The water level is low and fishermen are sometimes pulling too far off the road for closer water access. Jeanne advises fishermen to beware, tickets are being issued for vehicles that are more than the legally permissible “car length” off the road.

Davis fishing derby, June 19

The Father’s Day Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, June 19 at Lake Davis. Categories include Adult, Junior (under 16), and Dad and Me. Trophies, cash prizes, and 2022 entry will be awarded in each category. Tagged fish bounties will be awarded and there will be a prize drawing. All proceeds benefit Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District. “Derby headquarters” is J&J’s Grizzly Store and Camping Resort, 7552 Lake Davis Road, Lake Davis, Portola.

Registration is open until 8 p.m. June 18, at J&J Grizzly Store or on June 19 in the morning before the derby. For more information contact Jeanne Graham, 832-0270.

Lake Almanor

High winds coupled with unsettled weather have made for uncomfortable fishing conditions the past few days. The bite remains tough at best. That said, the fish being caught are in great shape. Water level seems to have peaked the past few days, and clarity remains at 10-15’. Water temp has dropped the past week. “I saw 57 degrees on the fish finder today,” reported John Crotty.

The bite has been tough for bass fishermen as well, there was a small club tournament this weekend and the top boat (five fish limit) was 10 and a half pounds. Plastics, crank baits and top water all caught fish. Trout trollers are targeting the north/west section of the lake alternating between fast and slow depending on weather. “We are covering lots of ground and fishing hard for a half dozen bites,” said Crotty. “Today I slow trolled for two hours without a grab, sped up with hardware and ended up with five fish.” Red/gold at 20’ on the wire was the top producer.

“I have not seen or heard of any positive reports on the hex hatch; we are at least two weeks away from the hex hatch getting into full swing,” said Crotty.

Traffic has been light during the week, both USFS boat ramps are open and most campgrounds are open as well. Almanor weather is expected to improve this coming week and hopefully fishing will as well.

Veteran’s fishing day

Almanor Fishing Association is hosting the fourth Annual Veterans Fishing Day on Saturday, June 26.

“We will also be hosting a barbecue after fishing at the Beautiful Lake Almanor Country Club (LACC) rec #1 picnic area,” said AFA John Crotty. “Shirts are on order and we have a number of great gifts for participating Veterans that will be given away at our barbecue.”

If you are a veteran and would like to participate, be sure to RSVP so that organizers can plan for both the day of fishing and the barbecue. If you know of someone that would like to participate as a Captain or volunteer please forward this information. RSVP and more information available at [email protected]