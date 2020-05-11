Ready for their patients

Staff at Eastern Plumas Health Care in Portola are ready to treat patients at its clinic in person and remotely. EPHC interim CEO Jayne O’Flanagan said that staff at the hospital are prepared to treat a COVID patient if a patient comes into one of its facilities. “Our healthcare staff is in a great spot,” she said. “I believe that they feel prepared.”

The hospital has two negative air rooms to accommodate patients should the need arise and plenty of personal protection equipment at this time. The healthcare district’s incident command team meets twice a week to ensure that they are prepared.

Thus far there have been two confirmed cases in Eastern Plumas County, the area served by EPHC, and both have recovered.