Rec district announces newest project – visitors center and depot

The Eastern Plumas Recreation District, a Plumas County community services district, announces its newest project. The Board has approved a plan to build a Community Park, Gateway Visitor and Civic Center and a Railway Depot for the future commuter train on the 5 acres owned by the District at 95438 Highway 70. This parcel is located alongside the Union Pacific railway line that runs east to Reno and Omaha and west to Quincy and Sacramento/Bay Area. The parcel is located just east of the Chilcoot Fire Department.

The Chilcoot Community Park will offer a ball park, outdoor amphitheater, dog park, children’s playground, running track, tennis courts and ample parking. The Civic Center will offer an indoor gym, art gallery, conference rooms for meetings, physical health classrooms and a Gateway Visitor Center to greet and assist incoming outdoorsmen and tourists to our High Sierra region.

The District is working toward initiating future commuter train service to connect Eastern Plumas County from Quincy to Reno, NV. The Chilcoot Railway Depot will be one of the four planned Plumas County depot stops. The other three will be located in Portola, Blairsden and east Quincy. Board members have been in contact with Union Pacific officials and both Northern Nevada and Northern California Railway Transportation Departments.

Plumas County Transit recently expanded its long-term transportation plan to include future railway service. Each of the depot locations will offer a community park, civic center, visitor center and railway depot amenities similarly planned for Chilcoot. Each depot would also become a safe transportation hub for other forms of transportation including bus stops, electric car and bike rentals, electric car charging stations, depot parking and UBER pickup and dropoff stops.

The District submitted a grant application to CA Parks and Recreation for the project, but it has yet to be awarded any money. The Eastern Plumas Recreation District is seeking volunteers to help with the park project and it needs to fill two vacant board seats. If you are tired of staying home and want to get involved again in your community, please join us for our next meeting to be held April Wednesday, 21, at 5 p.m. at the Goodwin Store and Gas Station on Hwy 70 in Chilcoot. The meeting is open to the public and is handicap accessible. The district needs help. For more information please Contact Mimi Garner at 775-229-3140 (phone & text) or by email at [email protected]

With the help of the community, the district can provide quality parks and recreation for residents and visitors and better transportation solutions for Eastern Plumas County.