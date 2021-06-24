News 

Red Flag Warning for western Plumas; threat of thunderstorms and lightning

Editor

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today, June 24, for western Plumas County. The warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m.

A low pressure system off the coast will bring the potential for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening over portions of the mountains and foothills of interior Northern California. Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning are possible over the mountains of Shasta County into eastern Tehama and westernPlumas counties.

With the recent hot weather and very dry fuels, lightning could result in the high potential for fire ignitions.Some thunderstorms may contain gusty winds and have limited precipitation.

Yesterday’s thunderstorms ignited several fires in neighboring Lassen County.

 

 

.

Related Posts

Power outage attributed to circuit breaker issue

Editor

Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Paul Moreno said that 11,353 PG&E electric customers in Plumas County lost power at 5:07…

Three apply to succeed Trent Saxton on FRC board

Editor

Three individuals have applied to succeed Trent Saxton to represent the eastern area of Plumas County on the Feather River…

Neighboring Lassen County fighting wildfires

Editor

Crews in neighboring Lassen County are battling several wildfires that were sparked by lightning yesterday, June 23, including the largest 1-4…

UPDATE: Power restoration underway

Editor

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Power is being restored throughout the outage area. PG&E located the source of the problem in its…

County implements new COVID guidelines for employees

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected] Describing newly released revised COVID-19 Prevention Program guidelines, as a “hot mess, a hot mess,” Plumas…

Let’s go swimming at the Portola pool!

Lauren

The Portola City Pool has opened as planned to the great delight of residents during summer heat waves, on Saturday,…