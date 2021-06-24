Red Flag Warning for western Plumas; threat of thunderstorms and lightning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning today, June 24, for western Plumas County. The warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m.

A low pressure system off the coast will bring the potential for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening over portions of the mountains and foothills of interior Northern California. Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning are possible over the mountains of Shasta County into eastern Tehama and westernPlumas counties.

With the recent hot weather and very dry fuels, lightning could result in the high potential for fire ignitions.Some thunderstorms may contain gusty winds and have limited precipitation.

Yesterday’s thunderstorms ignited several fires in neighboring Lassen County.

