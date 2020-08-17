Monday, August 17, 2020
Reginald Morrison Douglas Rogan

Reginald Morrison Douglas Rogan was born to Erica Perdue and Bubba Rogan of Quincy on Aug. 11, 2020, at 12:35 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Reginald weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 inches in length.

He joins sister Mabel Ann June Rogan, 21 months.

