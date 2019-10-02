Remember When for the week of 10/2/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

For Sale—old newspapers: 10 cents a bundle—just the thing to place under floor coverings, for lining fruit boxes, covering shelves, for starting fires. Available at the Plumas National-Bulletin office.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

The Plumas County Museum is seeking items to erect an old time kitchen display during the holiday season. Items, either donated or on loan, will be accepted and will include all old cookware, crockware and food containers. The authentic kitchen is slated to be ready for Thanksgiving holiday time viewing.

Advertisement: Appearing at John Ascuaga’s Nugget in Sparks: Liberace !

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

A look back… A four cent commerative postage stamp honoring journalism and the freedom of the press was released by the United States Postal Office in September 1958. It was printed in black and featured an old fashioned quill pen and a picture of a hand press with the motto: “Freedom of the Press”. Note: This year (2019) marks the 79th annual National Newspaper Week Oct. 6-12.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Sierra Pacific Industries announced the closure of its co-generation plant in Loyalton, leaving 22 people without employment. Citing economics—the cost of fuel was more than revenue for the electricity they produced, was the reason for the closure.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.