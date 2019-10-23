Remember When for the week of 10/23/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

Plumas Forest Supervisor Rogers reports that the recent storm, which laid a mantle of snow over the higher elevations, closed one of the most severe fire season experienced upon the Plumas forest since 1910. To aggravate the extremely bad conditions, an average of 20 mile per hour winds blew continuously from the latter part of August until late September.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Multiple checks for $243.00 and change were handed over to three charities, contributions from the recent Dick Lotz Graeagle Golf Tournament. The first annual event attracted 40 players at Graeagle Meadows Golf Course, where Dick Lotz is the touring pro there.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Funeral services were held Saturday for Ila Diggs, 61, former Plumas County Clerk-Recorder. After working for Lassen County for seven years, she was hired in 1972 in the Plumas County Clerk’s office. When Raynelle Slaten retired as Plumas County Clerk in 1979, she was appointed to fill that post. Later she was elected twice.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Reyes Carrillo-Garcia was found guilty by a Plumas County jury on all counts of murder in the first degree of Jenny Carrigan of Chester and Steven Furtado of Willows.

Tom Hayes has been named Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Plumas Health Care.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.