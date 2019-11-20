Remember When for the week of 11/20/19

100 YEARS AGO…..1919

A.J. Scheiser reports that his supply of turkeys for the Thanksgiving table is somewhat scarce this year. Mr. Scheiser is the recognized turkey expert of the Indian Valley area and keeps a close watch on the supply and demand as far as he county is concerned.

50 YEARS AGO…..1969

An authentic replica of a turn of the century country kitchen will be unveiled at the Plumas County Museum in Quincy this week before the Thanksgiving holiday. Included in the display are over 200 items given or loaned to the Museum and will depict an old fashioned theme of “mother” preparing a holiday feast.

25 YEARS AGO….1994

Plan early for your Thanksgiving dining experience. Dine out: The Log Cabin in Portola will offer roast turkey and ham with all the trimmings for $9.95 a plate. Anthony’s at Plumas Pines in Blairsden will serve chowder, salad, roast turkey or ham with pumpkin pie for $14.95 per person.

10 YEARS AGO…..2009

Reyes Carillo-Garcia was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, the maximum sentence when the death penalty has been ruled out. He was found guilty by a Plumas County jury for the May 2008 Chester murders of Jenny Carrigan of Chester and Steven Furtado of Willows.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.