Remember When for the week of 6/12/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

Grasshoppers are reported to be hatching at great numbers in parts near Beckwith including Clover Valley and the Mapes Ranch. Because of the early lush growth of vegetation this season, food for the pests are plentiful, insuring the rapid growth of the pest. It will take extraordinary effort to restrict their spread and eliminate them.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Mary Ann Weston of Chester was crowned Sweetheart of the Mountains at the Plumas County picnic last Sunday. Theme girls include Susie Bettger of Portola, Nanette Sypher of Chester, Cindy Hall of Quincy and Marlene Heezel of Greenville.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Fifth District Plumas County Board of Supervisor Bill Coates managed to avoid a run-off election by a mere six votes against challenger Bob Minert with Jean Walters coming in third and Rodney Tibbets placing fourth in the race. Plumas County Auditor Mary Mooney out polled Tom Minton and incumbent Plumas County Assessor Ernie Eaton outpolled challenger Tony Oxsen. District Three Plumas Board of Supervisor Paul Simpson defeated challenger Les Olinger.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Sue Segura has been named principal of Quincy High School, replacing Phil Gallagher. who retired after 33 years on the faculty. Former Portola High School vice principal and teacher Ms. Edeltraud Marquette has been named as C. Roy Carmichael School principal in Portola, replacing Rick Kline.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.