Remember When for the week of 6/29/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

When making your Fourth of July plans, consider attending the Taylorsville 4th of July picnic celebration: baseball games, sack races, all night dancing on the best dance floor in the county. We promise no boring orations, no literary efforts, nothing but fun!

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Vying for honors as queen of the Taylorsville Silver Buckle Rodeo on July 4th are Debbie Wilkenson, Donitta Azbill, Denise Cox, Kay Lechner and Nikki Underwood.

Ann Pattan was sworn in as Plumas County Auditor this week. Her predecessor, Art Belay has resigned to relocate to Santa Cruz.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Units 2 and 3 of Phase 4, consisting of 40 additional townhouses of the Whitehawk Ranch development, has been approved and if all proceeds well, golfers will enjoy Plumas County’s new 18 hole golf course sometime soon. Seeding of the course will be done in July and will be green and ready for play in August.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

The Plumas County Planning Department received payment of fees owed, some $41,000, from the Schomac Group, the Feather River Inn developer, that would rezone the property and will allow development to proceed.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.