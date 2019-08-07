Remember When for the week of 8/7/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

A county ordinance has been enacted to regulate the owning and keeping of dogs within Plumas County. A license tax of $2.50 on male dogs and $2.00 on all female dogs will be levied per dog, per year.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants were confiscated in a raid on Tuesday near Clio. Three Palo Alto students were arrested for harvesting and cultivating plants on a three acre plot located two miles northeast of Clio on Willow Creek. The plants, estimated to have cost $1,000, would have netted about $25,000.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

On the same day that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $3,100 on the interior of the courthouse, they delayed a $3,500 decision to bring Internet service into the Plumas County Library system.

With the Plumas County tourist system in full swing, fuel prices are still high. Per gallon gas prices: Chester $1.32, Greenville $1.29, Portola $1.40, Quincy $1.35. Other nearby areas are somewhat lower: Sacramento $1.20 and Reno $1.28.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Well known as a railroad town in 1909, Portola will mark its 100th birthday August 14. It was on that date in 1909 that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved the map of the townsite that was proposed by Charles Gulling of the Reno Mill and Lumber Company. Originally known as Mormon Junction, the town was later known as Imola, Reposa and finally Portola after Spanish explorer Gaspar de Portola. Later, improvements were added including a two story grammar school, built in 1915 and the volunteer fire department was established in 1931.

