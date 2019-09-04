Remember When for the week of 9/4/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

C.B. Utz, who purchased the Lake Almanor Inn, is renovating the Inn which is situated on forest reserve land. He is currently installing electrical lights and remodeling the rooms. To date he has 40 motorboats and rowboats on the lake and intends to add more to his fleet next spring.

50 YEARS AGO…..1969

Congressman Harold T. “Bizz” Johnson will be in Plumas County this week to preside over two formal dedications. Tomorrow he will participate in a ceremony at PG&E’s new $42 million Belden hydroelectric project: The Stairway of Power” and later that day he will dedicate the new Chester Public Utility District water system pump station. A no-host dinner at the Timberhouse Restaurant in Chester will follow.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

As the Plumas Unified School District school year reconvened, Plumas schools saw a drop in enrollment figures. Total enrollment in 1994: 3,620 students compared to 3,799 students in 1993. The most marked decrease was in Quincy. The most marked increase was in Portola. Attendance was down in both Chester and Greenville schools.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Plumas Unified School District student enrollment continues to decline and nearly every school within the district has seen a significant drop—almost 30 per cent since 2002. The local economic climate is cited as the cause. Total enrollment: year 2009: 2,075 students/year 2002: 3,065 students.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.