We are planning a Remembrance of Ted Hoskins on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church (282 Jackson Street) in Quincy. There will be time for people to share their memories of Ted. Light refreshments will be provided after the service in the Fellowship Hall. (If the past 16 months have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is in stone… but fingers crossed, that’s the plan. We’ll let you know if anything changes.)