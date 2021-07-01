Reminder: PUSD providing fee lunch to all youth under 18 this summer

Related Posts
Caltrans seeks public input on Highway 70 project through Quincy
Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of…
Dotta Fire five percent contained at 200 acres
Thursday, July 1- 8:30 a.m. update: USFS Plumas National Forest reports that the Dotta Fire is now at 200 acres…
Warmer than usual in Almanor Basin, but what does the future hold?
By Dale Knutsen Special to Plumas News June in the Lake Almanor basin was WAY warmer than usual. Average morning…
Dotta Fire grows to 150 acres, evacuation warnings expanded
8:45 p.m. update: On advice from the Incident Commander the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department called for Evacuation Warnings (no official…
Dotta Fire now at 80 acres, evacuation warning for Dixie Valley
6:57 p.m. update: An evacuation warning has been issued for Dixie Valley by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, according to…
Dotta Fire at 50 acres and growing
5:22 p.m. update: The Dotta Fire is now at 50 acres and is growing. Ten engines, two dozers, two tenders and…