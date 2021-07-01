News 

Reminder: PUSD providing fee lunch to all youth under 18 this summer

Editor

Plumas Unified School District will once again provide a free lunch to any youth age 18 and under this summer. Meals will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from June 14 to Aug. 13 from 11:30 to 12:30. No signup is required. See details in posters below.

