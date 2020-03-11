Republican women to resume meetings in 2020

Plumas County Republican Women will resume meeting in 2020 on Thursday, March 26 at the Elks Lodge in Maybe on Highway 70 east of Graeagle and west of Portola.

Registration begins at 10:45 a.m. with business meeting at 11 and luncheon at noon with the guest speaker to follow. New Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns will be the featured speaker followed by a question and answer period.

Reservations for lunch at $25 should be made by Monday, March 23, to Marlene Nelson at 836-1547 or Leila Hughes at leilacaroleh@yahoo.dot com.

The public is invited for lunch and speaker or for speaker only.