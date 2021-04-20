LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES

A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) will be submitted to the California Department ofForestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). This THP is located in Plumas Countyapproximately 3 miles northeast of Quincy, CA. The proposed harvest area has the following legal locations: Township 24 North, Range 10 East, Sections 4, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15, MDB&M.

This notice is to request information about surface domestic water suppliesfrom Class I, II, and IV watercourses that receive drainage from the THP area and are within 1000 feet of the THP boundary. The watercourses that may be affected are Taylor Creek and Dry Fork Taylor Creek, both class 1 watercourses, two of their class III tributaries in Section 11, and Sockum Creek, a class 2 watercourse. If you have any information about surface domestic water supplies from these watercourses or tributaries, please contact (within 10 days):

J.D. Andreas

Sierra Pacific Industries

P.O. Box 101

Westwood, CA 96137

Any responses will be submitted with the THP to CAL FIRE for their review. If any surfacedomestic supplies are noted within 1,000 feet downstream of the THP boundary, the THP shall contain necessary mitigations to protect the water supply.