Request for information on domestic water supplies

Collins Pine Company is preparing a timber harvest plan (THP) approximately 8 air miles east of the town of Chester, California. This plan includes approximately 1,564 acres in the following location: portions of Township 28N, Range 7E, Sections 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, and 24; and Township 28N Range 8E Sections 16 and 17; Mount Diablo Base and Meridian. The main watercourses included in the THP is Bailey Creek as well as several unnamed class III tributaries. As required by Title 14 of California Code of Regulations, Section 1032.10, all landowners within 1,000 feet downstream of a proposed THP, whose ownership adjoins or includes Class I, II and IV watercourse(s) which receives surface drainage from the proposed timber operation must be contacted requesting information on surface domestic water use. Any responses should be sent within 10 days of publication to:

Corey Bingaman

Collins Pine Company

P.O. Box 796

Chester, CA 96020

Any responses to this letter will be submitted with the THP to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, CAL FIRE, for review. If domestic use is noted, the THP will contain mitigation measures necessary to protect domestic water supplies.