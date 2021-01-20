Request for proposals for professional services Sierra Valley Subbasin SGMA Implementation

The Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District invites qualified respondents to submit proposals to provide professional services in association with the development and completion of a Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Sierra Valley Subbasin (5-012.01) SGMA Implementation. The District received a Proposition 68 DWR Grant to prepare a Groundwater Sustainability Plan with Work Plan “Category (d)” or Monitoring / Assessment to develop adaptive management programs and strategies to support plan implementation.

To be considered responsive, qualified respondents must electronically submit a written proposal in accordance with the requirements and specifications described in the RFP. The RFP bid document can be found on the District’s website at https://www.sierravalleygmd.org/sgma-prop-68-grant-rfp-category-d.

The Board Clerk will serve as the District’s contact person during the RFP process. Any and all communication regarding this solicitation shall be submitted in writing by email and directed to the Board Clerk, Jenny Gant at [email protected].

RFP SUBMISSION DEADLINE: JANUARY 29, 2021 at 5:00PM

Questions and requests for clarification pertaining to this RFP may be submitted by email to [email protected] no later than January 22, 2021 at 5:00PM. District responses will be posted to the RFP website on January 25, 2021 by 5:00PM.