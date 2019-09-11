Resource summit for those in need

The Community United Methodist Church in Quincy is the location for a mini-conference to discuss resources available in Plumas County for assistance including housing, utilities, food vouchers, and other means of assistance.

The Community Resource Summit for Faith-based Leaders provides an opportunity for the faith community to work together to provide assistance to those in need.

Cathy Rahmeyer and Johanna Downey from Plumas Crisis Intervention Resource Center will be the presenters and light refreshments will be provided.

The event takes place Friday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Methodist church, 282 Jackson St. To RSVP, call 283-1740 or email quincyumc@sbcglobal.net.