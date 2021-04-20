Business Scene 

Retail shop opens in Graeagle

Wild Pines, at 7495 Highway 89 (formerly Eco Centric), Graeagle, CA 96103, is a woman-owned retail shop for your body, mind and adventures in the Lost Sierra, California. April hours are Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

A decade in business

Jesse Lazzarino is celebrating 10  years in business as Lazzarino Machine Works.  His shop does metal fabrication, welding, CNC plasma…

Thrift store in Chester open 7 days

Another Man’s Treasure Thrift Store, located at 680 Main Street, Chester, is now open 7 days a week. Sundays through…

Plumas Bancorp relocates its corporate headquarters to Reno

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, has relocated its corporate office to 5525 Kietzke Ln. in Reno. The…

Plumas Bank promotes Whiting to vice president

Plumas Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of John Whiting to vice president, credit administration systems manager. John joined…

Physical Therapy – New service line at Plumas District Hospital

Plumas District Hospital has opened two outpatient physical therapy offices serving the communities of Indian Valley and Quincy. Operations are…

Carol’s Prattville Café to open May 1

Carol’s Prattville Café , 2932 Almanor Drive West, Lake Almanor, has announced their spring opening on May 1. Hours will…